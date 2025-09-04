The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are squaring off in a rubber match on Wednesday evening in Texas. But the baseball world is still buzzing about a highlight from Monday night's Bombers win. Astros pitcher Framber Valdez seemingly crossed up catcher Cesar Salazar. causing a stir, but could it impact his status as the top pitching free agent? ESPN's Jeff Passan asks the question and has the answer.

“The incident Tuesday with catcher César Salazar…did not go unnoticed by front offices,” Passan wrote. “Multiple officials noted that when pitchers and catchers get crossed up, the pitcher typically looks at the catcher and expresses concern. As Salazar glared toward the mound, wondering what had happened, Valdez's back was turned.”

Passan cotinues, “It is also one data point, and while such an event can burrow it's way into front offices' minds, Valdez's stuff is so good, his numbers so consistent — his highest full-season ERA is 3.45, his lowest 2.82 — and his playoff resume so long, even at 32 he'll find multiple suitors willing to offer nine figures.”

Valdez has been the Astros' ace since he joined the rotation in 2020, as Passan outlines. But with free agency approaching, Houston may let him walk and replace him with up-and-coming prospects. With big-market teams like the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs needing pitching, they may get outpriced.

The Astros have lost a lot of their championship players to free agency since their first title in 2017. George Springer, Gerrit Cole, and Zach Greinke left, Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa left and came back, and Verlander left again. Losing Valdez would be nothing new for the front office. But finding a new ace is not always easy.

The Astros have a division title to win before worrying about that. They can keep pulling away from the Seattle Mariners with a win on Thursday.