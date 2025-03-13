The Kansas City Royals have defied expectations and positioned themselves as legitimate playoff contenders. With a rising superstar in Bobby Witt Jr., a reliable starting pitching staff, and a team identity centered around speed and defense reminiscent of their 2015 World Series championship squad, optimism is high in Kansas City. However, despite these strengths, one glaring issue could derail their postseason hopes: a bullpen that remains a significant liability.

The Bullpen Problem

A shaky bullpen entering the postseason is often a “death sentence” rather than a formula for success. This was evident in the Royals' struggles last season, where late-game collapses became a recurring theme. Their 7th-9th inning ERA ballooned to 4.72, a number that simply won’t cut it in October. Even after acquiring closer Lucas Erceg midseason and signing Will Smith and John Schreiber in the offseason, the Royals' bullpen still lacks the consistency needed to match the league’s elite teams.

The Royals' front office appears to recognize this flaw and has taken steps to address it. The addition of Carlos Estévez, a proven closer, adds some stability at the back end of the bullpen. However, questions remain about the depth and reliability of their relievers in high-pressure situations.

Key offseason departures and additions

The Royals saw notable departures, including outfielder Robbie Grossman, right-hander Brady Singer, lefty Will Smith, second baseman Adam Frazier, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, shortstop Paul DeJong, and veteran outfielder Tommy Pham. Losing Singer, who provided solid innings in the rotation, and bullpen pieces like Smith hurts a team already struggling with relief depth.

On the other hand, the team made some crucial additions. The Royals traded for second baseman Jonathan India, acquired outfielder Joey Weimer to add athleticism to the lineup, and signed closer Carlos Estévez, which could provide some stability to the bullpen. These moves improve certain areas, but the bullpen remains a concern.

How the Royals Can Fix Their Bullpen

If Kansas City wants to make a deep postseason run, they must further fortify their bullpen. Here are three possible solutions:

Acquire a Proven High-Leverage Reliever: Estévez provides a solid closing option, but the Royals need another dominant setup man. The free-agent market still has viable options, and a midseason trade could help them bolster the bullpen for October.

Develop Internal Options: Kansas City has some intriguing young arms in their system. If any of their prospects can step up as a reliable late-game option, it would provide much-needed stability without requiring external additions.

Adjust Usage Strategies: Manager Matt Quatraro needs to be strategic in how he deploys relievers. Mixing and matching based on matchups and keeping pitchers fresh throughout the season will be critical in avoiding bullpen fatigue down the stretch.

Reasons for optimism

Despite the bullpen issues, the Royals have plenty to be excited about. Their starting pitching, led by Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, gives them a solid foundation. If Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic can provide quality innings, the rotation should keep Kansas City competitive.

Additionally, the lineup boasts a mix of established veterans and young talent. Bobby Witt Jr. is emerging as one of the game's brightest stars, and the infield of Vinnie Pasquantino, Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, and Witt provides a dynamic combination of power, speed, and defensive prowess.

The Royals have the makings of a dangerous team, but their bullpen remains the most glaring weakness. If they can find a way to address this flaw, they could be a legitimate threat in the American League. Otherwise, they may find themselves watching another promising season slip away due to late-game collapses. The front office has made strides, but more work is needed to turn Kansas City into a true contender in 2025.