As the MEAC/SWAC Challenge nears, Terrance Graves and Southern University have kept their cards close to the vest about who will be QB1 for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The vagueness of some coaches heading into the annual HBCU showcase in Atlanta around the quarterback spot has become somewhat of a tradition. We saw T.C. Taylor and Jackson State stagger their announcement that Jason Brown would be the starting QB in the 2023 contest and last season, James Colzie was quiet on his starting quarterback until he officially named Daniel Richardson to lead Florida A&M.

Graves is following the tradition set by his fellow SWAC coaching peers, specifically stating on Monday during the MEAC/SWAC Press Conference that we'd find out who the starting QB is on Saturday.

“As far as naming a starting quarterback, you’ll find out on Saturday,” he directly stated.

North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver doesn't seem concerned with not knowing who will be taking snaps under center, saying in Monday's presser, “We’ve watched film on the transfers they’ve brought in. Both quarterbacks, we’ve developed a game plan for each of them.”

The two quarterbacks that are seemingly in contention are Jalen Woods and Cam McCoy. McCoy is a Jackson State transfer who was a part of the Tigers' 2024 Celebration Bowl squad that ironically beat Southern in the SWAC Championship. Last season, McCoy threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 38 passes. He also rushed 24 times for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

McCoy could be a quarterback who has dual-threat ability and knows how to win after being a part of Jackson State's historic run. But, Graves could go with what worked for him last year as the Jaguars found themselves scoring victories in the SWAC West and finding themselves opposite Jackson State in the MEAC Championship. Last season, he played in six games, completing 38 of 66 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns.

No matter who Graves chooses, he looks for Southern to be ready to face off against the MEAC juggernaut with Walker Harris at the helm of their offense.