Arguably no team in the NFL has a bleaker outlook entering the upcoming 2025 season than the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are talent deficient on virtually every area of their roster and currently are facing the prospect of trotting out either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough to open up their season.

This begin the case, many expect the Saints to be among the NFL's worst teams this year and look to draft a quarterback in the 2026 draft with what figures to be a premium pick.

Recently, NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN proposed a mock trade that would see New Orleans work out a deal with the Tennessee Titans to move up in the 2026 draft.

“Derek Carr retired, and none of Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough nor Jake Haener is a sure thing. New Orleans could be watching two QBs come off the board to start Round 1 and want to jump into the party,” noted Yates. “Trading up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Tennessee — which has its QB in Cam Ward but needs a lot around him — would make sense as New Orleans seeks a long-term option under center.”

Yates then projected the Saints to pick Clemson quarterback and Heisman trophy hopeful Cade Clubnik with the number three pick they would acquire from the Titans in this scenario.

Meanwhile, Tennessee would draft star safety Caleb Downs out of Ohio State.

Tough times for the Saints

As Yates noted in his mock trade, Derek Carr recently retired from the Saints, which gave them even less stability at a quarterback position that was already teetering.

It was less than a year ago that the Saints started out the 2024 season 2-0, with an offense that looked terrifyingly electric and a defense that could come up and make big plays.

However, since then, essentially everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for New Orleans, and the team is now facing the prospect of a 2025 season in which they will likely be underdogs in the vast majority of, if not all of, their games.

The Saints will kick off the upcoming season on September 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET.