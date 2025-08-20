Arguably no team in the NFL has a bleaker outlook entering the upcoming 2025 season than the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are talent deficient on virtually every area of their roster and currently are facing the prospect of trotting out either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough to open up their season.

This begin the case, many expect the Saints to be among the NFL's worst teams this year and look to draft a quarterback in the 2026 draft with what figures to be a premium pick.

Recently, NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN proposed a mock trade that would see New Orleans work out a deal with the Tennessee Titans to move up in the 2026 draft.

“Derek Carr retired, and none of Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough nor Jake Haener is a sure thing. New Orleans could be watching two QBs come off the board to start Round 1 and want to jump into the party,” noted Yates. “Trading up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Tennessee — which has its QB in Cam Ward but needs a lot around him — would make sense as New Orleans seeks a long-term option under center.”

Yates then projected the Saints to pick Clemson quarterback and Heisman trophy hopeful Cade Clubnik with the number three pick they would acquire from the Titans in this scenario.

Meanwhile, Tennessee would draft star safety Caleb Downs out of Ohio State.

Tough times for the Saints

Article Continues Below
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome.
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As Yates noted in his mock trade, Derek Carr recently retired from the Saints, which gave them even less stability at a quarterback position that was already teetering.

It was less than a year ago that the Saints started out the 2024 season 2-0, with an offense that looked terrifyingly electric and a defense that could come up and make big plays.

However, since then, essentially everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for New Orleans, and the team is now facing the prospect of a 2025 season in which they will likely be underdogs in the vast majority of, if not all of, their games.

The Saints will kick off the upcoming season on September 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET.

More New Orleans Saints News
Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (28) dives to tackle Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Saints insider nukes Anthony Richardson trade idea with Spencer Rattler takeEvan Dammarell ·
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) and quarterback Jake Haener (3) look on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Saints’ QB competition between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler is ‘really close’Jaren Kawada ·
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome.
What made Saints QB Spencer Rattler ‘sick’ in Jaguars preseason gameTroy Finnegan ·
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jaguars DT Khalen Saunders’ instant reaction to sudden trade from SaintsMiguel La Torre ·
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) reacts after an interceptions during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Saints send Khalen Saunders to Jaguars after preseason gameRichard Pereira ·
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Saints’ insider hits Tyler Shough’s performance vs. Jaguars with a ‘welp’Malik Brown ·