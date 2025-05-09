It’s hard to describe what Bobby Witt Jr. is doing right now without using words like “historic” or “unreal.” The Royals’ shortstop just completed a five-game stretch unlike anything Major League Baseball has ever seen, becoming the first player in history to tally 10 hits, 8 RBIs, 6 extra-base hits, 4 stolen bases, 2 home runs, and a walk-off hit in a five-game span. Yes, ever.

Witt’s all-around dominance has been the spark behind a Royals team that’s suddenly one of the hottest clubs in baseball. Kansas City has now won six straight games following a 10-0 blowout of the White Sox on Thursday and 15 of their last 17 overall. After a rough start to the season, the Royals are 23-16 and have climbed within two games of first place in the surprisingly strong AL Central.

“We’re playing our Royals baseball,” Witt said after his first four-hit game of the season. “That’s just how it’s going to be.”

While Witt’s streak has stolen headlines, the Royals’ recent success runs deeper. Their pitching staff has emerged as one of the best in the league, leading MLB with a 1.97 ERA over the last 17 games. On Thursday, Kris Bubic delivered seven scoreless innings to complete a dominant four-game sweep of Chicago — the fewest runs allowed in a four-game sweep in franchise history (4).

Bobby Witt Jr continues to make history

Bubic, who entered the season as a bit of a question mark returning from Tommy John surgery, has solidified himself as one of the Royals’ top arms. His 1.98 ERA through seven starts ranks among the league’s best, and he’s been backed by a rotation that includes Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha — all of whom have been dealing.

“We’re firing on all cylinders right now,” leadoff man Jonathan India said after Thursday’s win. “The rotation is feeding off each other. Every guy wants to top the last guy.”

Even with the pitching brilliance, Kansas City’s offense has done just enough to keep the wins coming. Witt has been the engine, but Maikel Garcia has also emerged as a key contributor — the Royals are a perfect 12-0 when he records a multi-hit game. Jonathan India and Drew Waters have provided timely hits, and Salvador Perez continues to produce in limited action as a designated hitter.

The Royals now head into tougher territory with series against the Red Sox and Astros looming. But with the way they’re playing — dominating on the mound, capitalizing offensively, and breaking records along the way — Kansas City is no longer a surprise team. They’re a legitimate threat in the American League.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Witt said. “And we’re just getting started.”