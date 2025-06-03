The Kansas City Royals are making headlines once again, this time by promoting one of MLB’s top prospects, Jac Caglianone, who is set to make his big-league debut Tuesday night in a high-stakes matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is inserting their prized slugger into the heart of the action—batting sixth and filling the Royals designated hitter role.

The announcement was made official by MLB, which posted the debut update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Jac Caglianone is in the lineup, batting 6th and DHing in his MLB debut”

A dominant force at the University of Florida before being selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Caglianone has quickly surged through the minors. Now ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, he comes with serious firepower. Over 50 games in the minors this year, he hit .322 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs—numbers that made it nearly impossible for the Royals lineup to ignore his call-up any longer.

Despite being known as a first baseman, Caglianone will debut as a DH to make room for Vinnie Pasquantino. However, he’s expected to shift between first base and outfield duties in the coming weeks. The Royals are currently 31–29 and sitting 8.5 games back in the AL Central. They're pushing hard for a return to October baseball, and adding Caglianone to the mix deepens a roster already led by MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and veteran Salvador Perez.

Known for his towering home runs and eye-popping exit velocity, Caglianone brings both hype and hope. His debut could be the spark Kansas City needs to tighten the division race.

Whether this is the beginning of a Rookie of the Year campaign or just an exciting glimpse into the future, one thing is certain, the Royals have injected serious firepower into their lineup.

With his debut, Kansas City adds a dynamic left-handed bat with elite power and proven production—exactly the kind of spark a playoff-contending team needs as the summer grind intensifies. The move sends a loud message, the Royals lineup isn’t just here to compete—they're built to make noise.

Caglianone’s ability to impact games from the DH spot, and potentially at first base or in the outfield, gives the Royals designated hitter rotation more depth and versatility. His presence should also take pressure off the core stars like Witt Jr. and Perez while giving pitchers across the league another name to fear.

If his minor league numbers are any indication, Caglianone won’t be easing into the big leagues—he’ll be swinging for the fences from pitch one.

So buckle up, Kansas City. The future is now, and the arrival of one of MLB’s top prospects just might be the turning point the Royals have been waiting for.