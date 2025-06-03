The Kansas City Royals called up top prospect Jac Caglianone this week, and former Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield doesn't want to hear any complaints about the timing.

After former Miami Marlins president (and former first boot on Survivor) David Samson ripped the Royals for calling Caglianone up just two weeks before the expected “super two” cutoff, Merrifield took to X to share his thoughts.

“This is the kind of thinking is bad for the sport,” Merrifield wrote. “The AL Central is tight with 4 teams. Could be decided by a game or 2. If you think the kid can help you win, why on earth would you wait another 14-15 games???”

Samson's issue with the Royals is all about timing. If they had waited to call up Caglianone, they would not have risked Caglianone hitting arbitration after two seasons, rather than three. That could happen if a player with at least two, but less than three, years of service time is among the top 22 percent of such players in total service among his class.

In an appearance on CBS Sports, Samson called the Royals' decision “the single-most irresponsible move I've seen in quite a long a time.”

"What Kansas City has done is the single-most irresponsible move I've seen in quite a long a time."@DavidPSamson breaks down why he is not a fan of the Royals calling up MLB's No. 10 prospect Jac Caglianone when they did. pic.twitter.com/WiesDWvlXX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I have no idea how a team that’s not in the top 10 of payroll is not paying attention to dates,” he said. “And the Royals forcing the issue? That’s a bunch of horse hockey. You take the extra two weeks because it gives you an extra year. And it compounds itself in arbitration. This is a $10 million decision they made. He better be Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and he better start now.”

Article Continues Below

Royals prospect Jac Caglianone set for Major League debut

Less than one year after the Royals took Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, he is set to make his MLB debut on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

When Caglianone takes the field on Tuesday, he will be expected to give the Royals a much-needed jolt to their offense. As Merrifield said, the AL Central is tight and every game carries some weight. Kansas City is 1.5 games out of the American League Wild Card and has done its damage despite ranking 26th in baseball in team OPS.

Meanwhile Caglianone is a prospect with elite power and improving plate discipline that should make him a valuable bat to the Royals' order.

He will DH and bat sixth in his MLB debut.