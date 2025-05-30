The Kansas City Royals are in fourth place in the American League Central division with a 30-27 record, but they could receive a crucial pitching boost soon. On Friday, the team announced that starting pitcher Cole Ragans — who finished fourth in 2024 American League Cy Young voting and was selected to the All-Star team — is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Saturday at Double-A.

“We anticipate LHP Cole Ragans will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with Northwest Arkansas (AA),” the Royals announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Ragans is among the best pitchers in MLB. Kansas City is hopeful that he can lead the team for years to come. The Royals and Ragans agreed to a $13.25 million contract extension this past offseason.

The Royals acquired Ragans from the Texas Rangers in 2023. In 12 games with Kansas City, the left-handed hurler recorded a quality 2.64 ERA across 12 starts. However, was Ragans truly on the verge of becoming a star?

In 2024, Ragans put it all together for a full season, turning in a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 186.1 innings of work. As aforementioned, he earned Cy Young consideration and was selected to the All-Star team. The Royals reached the postseason as well as Ragans led the starting rotation.

Through nine appearances so far in 2025, however, Ragans has pitched to a lackluster 4.53 ERA. The 27-year-old ended up suffering a groin injury and is now on the injured list as a result. With a rehab assignment likely set to begin on Saturday, though, Cole Ragans could return to the Royals' starting rotation soon.

The Royals remain without Cole Ragans at the moment. They will play a division rival in the Detroit Tigers on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 PM EST. Friday night's contest represents the first of a pivotal three-game series between the American League Central rivals.