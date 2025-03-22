The Kansas City Royals are coming off an impressive 2024 season where they finally returned to the playoffs. While their roster is already very talented, the ball club added an intriguing piece on Friday in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Royals have acquired utility man Mark Canha, as reported by insider Jon Heyman. The Brew Crew received a player to be named later and cash in return.

Canha was on a minor league deal with Milwaukee in spring training but he was struggling offensively, going just 2 for 23 at the dish. However, he had a respectable 2024 campaign, splitting time with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. Canha is a 10-year big league veteran who can a variety of positions. He's spent time in the outfield and even at first base.

The 36-year-old hit .242 last season with seven home runs and 42 RBI across 125 games. Canha will be a bench player for the Royals and while there's no guarantee he'll get a ton of playing time, he will be on the MLB roster. Kansas City does need another right-handed bat off their bench who can swing it relatively well against lefties.

Plus, the Royals are a young team. Canha brings experience and leadership to the table. That's very important for any ball club looking to contend. This could end up being an under-the-radar move for KC.

They went 86-76 in '24, making it to the ALDS before losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Bobby Witt Jr heads into 2025 as an MVP candidate once again, while the likes of Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and MJ Melendez, will be important players offensively. The Royals also traded for Jonathan India this offseason but lost Brady Singer in the process.

The AL Central is wide open and Kansas City should be competitive again.