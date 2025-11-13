The Kansas City Royals are coming off a disappointing season. After reaching the playoffs for the first time in eight years in 2024, the Royals fell short in 2025. Kansas City finished the campaign just above .500 and five games out of a Wild Card Berth at 82-80.

Despite the team’s down year, Bobby Witt Jr. continued to impress. The All-Star shortstop has lived up to the massive 11-year, $288.8 million extension he signed with the Royals after the 2023 season. However, the deal could become significantly shorter if Witt wants an early exit.

The contract includes a series of four player-option years beginning after the 2030 season. The possibility of losing one of baseball’s brightest stars in his prime adds to the importance of roster building this offseason.

“I don't know if I would use the word urgency, but there's an awareness that we feel like we are in a window right now. Our goal is to extend that window beyond 2030. But we're in a window where we have one of the best players in the game,” Royals GM J.J. Picollo said, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Royals focused on Bobby Witt Jr. window

“Our pitching staff going into 2026-27, we feel like we have enough, at least on paper. We have to build around [Witt] to help us achieve what we want to achieve, but we're in that window where the expectations are a little bit higher,” Picollo added.

Witt continued his historic run in 2025. The two-time All-Star became the first player ever with 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases in each of his first four seasons. Witt led the majors in hits (184) and doubles (47) while belting 23 homers and stealing 38 bags.

The Royals star contributed on defense as well, winning his second straight Gold Glove in 2025. And Witt added a Platinum Glove to his collection with another dominant season.

Despite his considerable contributions, the Royals failed to reach the playoffs. Kansas City has only made the postseason once since winning the World Series in 2015.

“It was a kick in the teeth,” Picollo said. “We didn't assume we were going to be in the playoffs, but it felt like at times we played like we thought we were a playoff team – then we found out we weren't. Hopefully we grow and learn from it.”