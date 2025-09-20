The Kansas City Royals etched their name into MLB history with a performance that will not soon be forgotten. In their latest matchup, the Royals-Blue Jays showdown turned into a showcase of offensive firepower, breaking a record that had belonged to the White Sox for nearly 70 years. Kansas City became the first team in modern history to out-hit an opponent by 24. For the Royals, the timing of this explosion matters as the AL Wild Card picture is still within reach.

According to Sports Radio 810 WHB’s Kurtis Seaboldt, the Royals’ 27 hits against just three for the Blue Jays broke the previous record held by the White Sox. That mark came when the White Sox out-hit the Kansas City A’s by 23 on April 23, 1955.

The numbers underline the significance of the feat. Kansas City piled up hits from top to bottom and overwhelmed the Blue Jays. They left little chance for a response. That White Sox mark had stood for nearly 70 years, serving as a reminder of how rare this kind of dominance is. Now, the Royals own the distinction themselves. They have rewritten history in a season where they continue to fight against long odds.

The Royals’ power display did not come from one bat alone. Salvador Perez added a key home run that energized his teammates and the crowd, while Jac Caglianone and Michael Massey also went deep to keep the momentum rolling. For a club that has battled inconsistency, the surge of offense provides both stability and a sense of urgency as they try to balance a historic moment with the reality of a postseason race.

The achievement stands out as a rare highlight in a challenging campaign. The Royals out-hit the Blue Jays by such a staggering margin that it underscored Kansas City’s depth and determination. Their playoff hopes may be fading, but they remain alive. The Royals are seven games back with only eight to play. Their record-setting performance proves the potential has been there all season.

For the Blue Jays, the timing could not have been worse. They continue to fight to maintain their postseason spot, but they landed on the wrong side of history. The result exposes questions about pitching and consistency. The Royals may not reach the AL Wild Card, but they proved they can still shape the race in dramatic fashion.