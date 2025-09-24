The Kansas City Royals saw their 2025 playoff hopes officially dashed before even taking the field against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. A 5-2 victory by the Cleveland Guardians over the Detroit Tigers mathematically eliminated Kansas City from MLB playoff contention, despite entering the day with a .500 record.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting that the Royals would not be playing October baseball this season. The news was amplified by a dramatic image of a distressed Bobby Witt Jr.

“The Kansas City Royals will not be going back to the postseason.”

The stark announcement hit social platforms just as the Royals began their evening matchup and now lead the Halos 3-0 as of this writing at Angel Stadium.

At 78-78, the club sits third in the AL Central. With six games remaining, they’re out of reach for both the division title and AL Wild Card spots. It’s a sharp contrast from their exciting 2024 run, where they secured a Wild Card and upset the Baltimore Orioles before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Witt continues to be the face of the franchise, entering the final week of the season batting .293 with 23 home runs, 82 RBI, and 37 stolen bases. Still only 25-years-old, he remains a cornerstone amid another playoff miss—fueling debates among fans about whether the postseason elimination reflects a failure to build around his talent.

Fan reactions ranged from disappointment to humor, with some calling for a deeper rebuild or suggesting Witt could suffer the same fate as other small-market stars stuck in limbo. Others expressed cautious optimism about 2026.

Now the focus shifts to the offseason. They’ll likely evaluate pitching depth, explore free agency, and look to extend young talent like Vinnie Pasquantino. The goal is simple — don’t waste the prime of Witt Jr.

The Royals were eliminated before first pitch, but the impact could linger—especially if 2026 doesn’t bring postseason redemption.