The Kansas City Royals made waves across Major League Baseball on Tuesday afternoon after placing right-hander Kyle Wright on outright waivers. The 30-year-old, a former first-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 2017 MLB Draft and the 2022 National League wins leader, never threw a big-league pitch for the Royals after a shoulder capsule procedure derailed two full seasons.

The New York Post Sports’s Jon Heyman took to his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the roster move and summarize Wright’s situation.

“Kyle Wright placed on outright waivers by Royals. Former 5th overall pick won 21 games and Cy Young votes in 2022. Lengthy rehab process after capsule surgery, recovered from oblique strain. Bounceback candidate in 2026.”

The move ends a calculated two-year gamble by the team, which acquired the right-hander after his shoulder surgery in late 2023. His tenure with the Royals was dominated by injuries—he missed all of 2024 while rehabbing and suffered additional setbacks in 2025, including a hamstring strain in spring training and an oblique injury during a rehab assignment. Those lingering issues prevented him from ever throwing a pitch in a major league game for Kansas City, leading to his placement on outright waivers.

Article Continues Below

Financially, the move saves roughly $1.8 million in projected arbitration cost and opens a 40-man roster slot before the Rule 5 Draft deadline. If unclaimed, Wright can elect free agency and seek a minor-league deal with another club. Given his 2022 track record, he could attract interest from pitching-needy teams looking for a low-risk reclamation project.

For the front office, this decision underscores the organization’s shift from speculative rehab bets to healthy depth and cost control. Kansas City finished 82-80 in 2025, missing the playoffs but showing clear progress toward contention. General manager J.J. Picollo is now focused on durability and availability as cornerstones of a more competitive 2026 roster.

Wright’s story underscores the fragility of pitching promise in today’s game. Once a 21-game winner for a reigning World Series champion, he now stands as a reminder of how quickly injury can turn potential into uncertainty. For the Royals organization, the move was less about giving up on talent and more about taking a pragmatic step toward a healthier, more stable future.