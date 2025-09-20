The Toronto Blue Jays were overwhelmed 20-1 by the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium, leaving a record-setting scar in franchise history. The 19-run margin ties the largest loss ever by a division leader in a September or later regular-season game, joining the 2005 Padres’ 20-1 loss to the Rockies, according to ESPN Research.

The game unraveled immediately for the Jays. George Springer opened the scoring with his 63rd career leadoff home run, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead. That advantage vanished in the bottom of the first inning as Royals leadoff hitter Carter Jensen doubled, scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s single, and came around again on Vinnie Pasquantino’s double, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

The Royals sent 10 batters to the plate against Max Scherzer (5-4), who managed just two outs while surrendering seven hits, including a three-run homer by Salvador Perez, his 30th of the season, and a two-run blast by Michael Massey. Scherzer threw only 45 pitches in the shortest non-injury start of his 18-year career and was removed after the first inning.

Carter Jensen became the first Royals player with multiple doubles in the same inning, hitting three total, including two against Scherzer in the first and a two-run double in the third. Vinnie Pasquantino finished with four hits, while the Royals tallied eight extra-base hits in the first three innings alone.

Article Continues Below

Kansas City finished the game with a franchise-record 27 hits, surpassing the 26-hit performance against the Detroit Tigers in 2004. Ten Royals hitters had at least two hits, seven scored at least twice, and six recorded multiple RBIs. The team went 13-of-25 with runners in scoring position, combining seven doubles and three home runs.

Toronto’s bullpen was stretched thin, with Braydon Fisher, Tommy Nance, Yariel Rodriguez, and Brendon Little covering 5.1 innings. Catcher Tyler Heineman pitched in the seventh and allowed 10 runs and 13 hits over 1 1/3 innings, surrendering a three-run homer to Jac Caglianone, before Isiah Kiner-Falefa retired the final two batters. Royals starter Michael Lorenzen (6-11) recorded his first win since July 6, pitching 7 2/3 innings while allowing only one earned run on three hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Amidst the carnage of the rout, the Blue Jays still retain a 3.0-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East with eight games remaining. Their magic number for clinching a playoff berth is five. Toronto’s offense remains inconsistent, with only 10 runs across the past five games, while injuries have limited contributions from Bo Bichette, who resumed hitting after a left knee PCL sprain, and Anthony Santander, who continues his rehab in Triple-A Buffalo.

Friday’s defeat leaves Toronto hoping Scherzer can rebound in his final regular-season start to secure a spot in the postseason rotation alongside Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber. Teetering on the brink of the AL East title, the Blue Jays must rein in their wild pitching and faltering bats to avoid further historic embarrassments.