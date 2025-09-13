The Kansas City Royals are one of many teams chasing the final American League Wild Card spot. However, Royals manager Matt Quatraro could get a big boost to his pitching staff soon. Cole Ragans has been in and out of the lineup all season long, but his return is on the horizon. Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo are also close to coming back, which could turn the tide for the team.

Ragans has missed starts and been inconsistent throughout 2025 thanks to injuries. Things got so bad that he and Lugo became sneaky trade candidates at the deadline earlier this summer. Quatraro and the front office decided to leave things alone and bet that the team could tread water until their pitching staff regained health. After a couple of months, that bet could pay off.

Kansas City needs a strong finish to make it into the AL playoff picture. However, the Royals have more than enough time to go on a run and track down the Houston Astros for the final Wild Card spot. Despite the team's recent struggles, Quatraro and his coaching staff are still trying new things. According to MLB.com's Anne Rodgers, he could get some major help soon.

“Cole Ragans ‘feels fantastic' today, manager Matt Quatraro said. Ragans is scheduled for a bullpen Sunday,” Rodgers said. “If all goes well, Royals anticipate his next start being in big leagues. Potential to see Ragans, Seth Lugo & Michael Wacha back in KC rotation on the homestand next week.”

Kansas City rewarded Lugo with an extension after he stepped up in Ragans' absence this season. However, having both of them and Wacha back into the mix makes the Royals dangerous down the stretch of the regular season. If Quatraro's team finds a way into the postseason, it will likely be because of some dominant pitching in the final games of the year.