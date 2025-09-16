The Kansas City Royals are one of many teams fighting for a spot in the American League playoffs. They kick off a crucial series against the Seattle Mariners, another postseason contender, on Tuesday night. After rumors flew that Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha could return this week, fans are hopeful. They will get their first look at Wacha in the opener against Seattle.

Wacha went on the concussion list last week after a scary play against the Minnesota Twins. Kansas City's starting rotation has been through a lot this season, resulting in the veteran leading his team in innings pitched. Missing him for a stretch has led the team to go 4-6 over its last ten games. Now, Royals manager Matt Quatraro has to lean on Wacha to get the team back on track.

The 34-year-old has been the steadiest arm in Kansas City this season. Lugo earned the contract extension the Royals gave him, but his injuries have had him in and out of the lineup. Ragans has suffered a similar ailment, failing to stay available for any significant portion of the regular season. Despite that, Kansas City is at .500 and is still very much in the playoff race.

Wacha returns against the Mariners in a game where he will match up with Logan Gilbert. The Royals announced on their social media page that the starter's return is official, optioning utility man Nick Loftin to the minor leagues to make space on the roster. Kansas City is happy to have Wacha back, but his work is cut out for him as he faces the Seattle offense.

Cal Raleigh is having an MVP-caliber season with the Mariners. Despite his dominance, the Royals need Wacha to put his best foot forward in his return. If he can, Kansas City's playoff hopes are very much alive as the regular season winds down.