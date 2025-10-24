The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2025 World Series with unmatched star power — and with Shohei Ohtani generating buzz as usual, even Media Day became must-see content. A lighthearted exchange between Ohtani and Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino stole headlines, showcasing the human side of baseball’s brightest stage.

MLB’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared the clip of the Royals slugger playfully confronting the Dodgers superstar about facing his two fastest pitches ever. The exchange quickly went viral, leaving both players — and fans — laughing.

“The two fastest pitches Shohei Ohtani has ever thrown were both to Vinnie Pasquantino … two years apart. Naturally, Vinnie had to find out why.”

The two fastest pitches Shohei Ohtani has ever thrown were both to Vinnie Pasquantino … two years apart. Naturally, Vinnie had to find out why. pic.twitter.com/EUyTvtw8OW — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2025

“Why do you throw so hard to me? Why? Why do you hate me?”

After a burst of laughter, Ohtani responded through interpreter Will Ireton.

“You’re just a really good hitter. I have to.”

Article Continues Below

Pasquantino grinned and replied, “That’s not good enough. You throw too hard, Shohei.”

The playful exchange captured genuine mutual respect and reminded fans how Ohtani’s charisma complements his competitive fire. As the Dodgers’ superstar, his humor and humility continue to resonate far beyond L.A.

It also served as a refreshing reminder of how baseball can blend competition and connection. Taking place the night before Game 1 of the World Series, moments like this show why fans gravitate toward authenticity — seeing elite players laugh together bridges the gap between greatness and relatability.

Their friendly “rivalry” dates back to Ohtani’s 102 mph heater in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and another 101.7 mph fastball during a 2025 interleague matchup. Both remain the two fastest pitches of his career, directed at the same batter — Pasquantino. That shared history made the viral moment even funnier for fans watching worldwide.

For Ohtani, the moment showed confidence without ego. For Pasquantino, it showcased personality within competition. As the Dodgers prepare for Game 1 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, the brief interaction reminded everyone that even on baseball’s biggest stage, humor and respect still connect superstars and rivals alike.