It's been quite the week for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Last Saturday, Perez achieved two significant milestones in one homer against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was his 300th career home run and 1,000th career RBI.

On Friday, Perez achieved quite a feat of a different sort. Against the Toronto Blue Jays, Perez not only hit his 303rd career home run, but he hit it off the very same pitcher he had hit his first homer off. That pitcher was the Blue Jays ‘ right-hander, Max Scherzer.

Salvador Perez LAUNCHES this ball far for the HR 🚀 That homer marked the 303rd of his career, incredibly against the very same pitcher, Max Scherzer, who served up his first! pic.twitter.com/HFb3fgpe2u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2025

It was a three-run shot to right-center field to give the Royals a 5-1 lead over the Blue Jays. In 2012, Perez hit his first career home run over Scherzer when Scherzer was pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, Perez is batting .238 with 29 home runs and 92 RBIs. At times during this season, Perez has risen to the occasion. In July, he hit a walk-off RBI single in extra innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Additionally, the Royals are currently 76-77 and are in third place in the American League Central Division. Already, Kansas City is eliminated from the playoffs. Furthermore, Perez remains the Royals catcher despite Carter Jensen joining the roster earlier this month.

Salvador Perez has the makings of being a Hall of Famer .

Since 2011, Perez has been with the Royals. Along the way, he has accumulated some notable stats that have him heading down the path to Cooperstown. In addition to over 300 home runs, Perez has over 1,000 RBIs to his name.

Plus, he has a World Series title and MVP in 2015, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, and nine All-Star appearances. Overall, Perez has not only remained with the same team but also has been a consistent presence. Additionally, Perez has remained a fan favorite known for his positive and charismatic outlook.

If that isn't worthy of a possible plaque, what is?