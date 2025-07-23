The Kansas City Royals added a historic name to their rotation Tuesday night, and it comes with one of the most improbable resumes in the game. Rich Hill, the 45-year-old left-hander, made his season debut for the club at Wrigley Field, officially tying MLB history by pitching for his 14th different franchise, matching Edwin Jackson’s all-time record.

Hill’s appearance against the Chicago Cubs was notable not just for the record books. With the start, he became the oldest MLB player currently active and the oldest to pitch for the Royals in franchise history. At 45 years and 133 days old, he surpassed Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, who briefly pitched for Kansas City in 1983 after turning 45.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast highlighted the milestone in a viral post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), celebrating Hill’s historic debut, his place in MLB history, and even referencing him by his infamous nickname.

“Dick Mountain is on the mound for his 2025 debut! The Royals are his 14th different team, tying an MLB record”

Rich Hill’s return to a big-league mound was more than a milestone — it was effective. The veteran left-hander went five innings in his debut with the club, giving up three runs (just one earned) on six hits and two walks, with one strikeout. While Kansas City’s defense faltered behind him, Hill remained composed, relying on his trademark curveball to navigate trouble and keep the game within reach. He exited in the sixth inning with the Royals down 3-0, but his performance was a reminder that experience still plays.

Signed by Kansas City in May to a minor league deal, Hill worked his way back from Triple-A Omaha, where he posted a 4-4 record with a 5.36 ERA. Manager Matt Quatraro called Hill up to stabilize a rotation that’s lacked consistency, and the decision immediately paid off.

Hill’s journey to this point is nothing short of legendary. He’s pitched in 21 MLB seasons since his 2005 debut with the Cubs, logging over 1,400 innings with a 4.01 ERA. From postseason runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers to independent league stints and injury rehabs, his path back to the bigs with Kansas City exemplifies perseverance.

In corresponding roster moves, the Royals optioned right-hander Andrew Hoffman to Triple-A Omaha and designated outfielder Tyler Gentry for assignment.

Although the Royals ultimately fell 6-0 to the Cubs, Hill’s record-tying debut still marked a meaningful moment. With his arrival, Kansas City gains more than just a veteran arm — they add a leader with perspective and presence. Whether he evolves into a steady rotation piece or serves as a guiding voice for the club’s younger pitchers, the veteran brings valuable experience to a clubhouse still seeking consistency.

In a game increasingly dominated by youth, the 45-year-old journeyman is living proof that veteran arms still have a place — and sometimes, a moment in history left to write.