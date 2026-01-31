Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is already setting expectations ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, offering strong public support for teammate Maikel Garcia as he prepares for his international debut.

Perez, who will serve as the captain of Team Venezuela, spoke confidently about Garcia’s readiness for the global stage. The endorsement marks a significant moment for Garcia, whose rise with Kansas City has accelerated rapidly over the past year.

The 25-year-old earned his spot on Team Venezuela’s roster after a breakout 2025 season in which he hit .286 with 170 hits, 16 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 81 runs scored across 160 games, while also capturing his first Gold Glove award. His selection places another Royals player on one of baseball’s biggest international stages and reflects the organization’s growing global presence.

For the Royals, Garcia’s inclusion further validates recent player development strides and showcases how homegrown talent is earning respect well beyond the American League.

Locked On Royals' Jack Johnson shared Perez’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) following recent team activities, relaying the veteran catcher’s confidence in Garcia’s mindset and preparation as the tournament approaches.

Asked Salvy about playing alongside Maikel Garcia with Team Venezuela. It’s Garcia’s first shot in the WBC. “I’m super excited for him. He’s gonna be ready.” #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) January 31, 2026

The statement carries added weight given Perez’s stature as a World Series MVP and longtime leader for Venezuela. His confidence helps quiet any remaining questions about Garcia’s ability to handle the intensity and expectations that come with World Baseball Classic competition in Miami.

For the Royals, the moment underscores a meaningful mentorship dynamic within the clubhouse. Perez has long served as a stabilizing presence in Kansas City, and his public backing of his teammate highlights the organization’s emphasis on trust, development, and accountability. That relationship now extends beyond the regular season into international play.

Venezuela will open pool play in March at loanDepot park, where Garcia is expected to contribute defensively while gaining valuable experience against elite competition. If Perez’s confidence proves accurate, the organization could see one of its emerging cornerstones elevate his profile on one of baseball’s most prominent stages.