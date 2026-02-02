The Kansas City Royals weren't able to make it back-to-back playoff appearances in 2025. As they look to get back into the postseason come 2026, some offensive reinforcements may be necessary.

Kansas City of course has All-World shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster. Third baseman Maikel Garcia just earned a new contract extension while players like Vinnie Pasquantino and franchise icon Salvador Perez will lead the offense. Still, this is a Royals team that finished the 2025 campaign ranked 26th in runs scored with 651.

The Royals do have an excess of talented starting pitchers. As they look to make a more balanced roster, the idea of trading from their wealth has been brought up extensively. Perhaps the biggest name attached to Royals trade rumors is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaren Duran.

Things have changed a bit, as the Red Sox now have an influx of starting pitching depth following their Ranger Suarez deal. Kanas City may no longer be able to tempt them with a major league pitcher.

That being said, the Red Sox and Royals have been connected on a Duran trade all offseason. Boston knows exactly what they could get from Kansas City. A resolution needs to be made involving the Sox's outfield. And the Royals are the team who could benefit from a trade the most.

Royals must trade for Red Sox's Jarren Duran

Alongside Duran, the Red Sox also have Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida and Ceddanne Rafaela who need outfield reps. It's why Duran has been so involved with trade rumors. Boston isn't going to just give him away for cheap despite their roster clog. But that's where Kansas City's desperation for offensive improvement makes them the perfect fit.

During the 2025 season, Duran hit .256 with 16 home runs, 84 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. If he had played for the Royals, the outfielder would've ranked second in stolen bases, fourth in RBIs and tied for fourth in home runs. Furthermore, Duran's 86 runs scored would've ranked second.

Article Continues Below

If the Royals are trading for Duran though, they're hopeful his numbers return to their 2024 form. That season, the outfielder was named to his first All-Star Game after setting new career-bests in home runs (21) and stolen bases (34) alongside a .285 batting line and 75 RBIs. Over his entire five-year MLB career, Duran has hit .267 with 50 home runs, 226 RBIs and 91 stolen bases.

Kansas City is currently penciled in to trot out three intriguing, yet unproven outfielders on Opening Day. Left fielder Isaac Collins was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. He flashed in 2025, batting .263 with nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Still, he must prove his rookie season was more than a fluke.

Kyle Isbel is the projected starter in center. He has been with the Royals for the past five season, hitting .238 with 23 home runs 144 RBIs and 33 stolen bases. It wouldn't be shocking to see Duran take over in center if he landed in Kansas City.

In right is Jac Caglianone, who will be an X-factor for the Royals. After making a quick jump to MLB, he struggled, hitting .157 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs over his first 62 games. He will get a longer leash due to his prospect pedigree, but the Royals are expecting more.

Add Duran into this mix, and you have a much more potent and consistent outfield. He can set the table at the top of the order before Kansas City's sluggers. Of course, nothing is a given in sports. But trading for Duran would assuredly boost the Royals' run production numbers.

With the Red Sox seemingly all set on pitching, this trade becomes a bit more difficult. Still, Kansas City and Boston matchup nicely on a deal for Duran if/when he is traded.