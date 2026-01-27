Like all small-market MLB executives, Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo is forced to get creative during the offseason. He has not made a huge free agency signing or blockbuster trade, but KC's front-office leader has completed multiple under-the-radar moves that could push the team closer toward a playoffs return. He just scooped up another player, one who comes with valuable big-game experience. The Royals are adding relief pitcher Hector Neris, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The 2022 World Series champion is signing a minor league contract but will have an MLB camp invite, securing an opportunity to pitch for his sixth different MLB squad. He struggled in each of the last two years, especially in 2025. Neris posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 35 games with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. The veteran right-hander will also turn 37 years old in June, so a resurgence seems unlikely.

But Kansas City might have the elixir that Neris needs. The Royals currently own one of the most reliable pitching staffs in baseball. Perhaps they can help the Dominican hurler recapture his mojo on the mound, even in less pitcher-friendly conditions.

Neris is only three years removed from posting a a stellar 1.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. One year before that career campaign, Neris was a crucial contributor during the Astros' second-ever title run. He allowed just one run on two hits across six innings during the 2022 postseason.

KC acquired effective lefty Matt Strahm in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in December and is now looking to strengthen the bullpen further with Hector Neris. This latest pickup would not move the needle in most divisions, but in the seemingly wide-open American League Central, a solid reliever who can potentially add depth could be quite important.

Fans would still prefer some fireworks, however.