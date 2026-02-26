The Kansas City Royals delivered one of the most eye-catching moments of spring training through Jac Caglianone. The club watched the former No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft rip a double that left the bat at 120.2 mph vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, a mark that immediately turned heads across camp and fueled optimism about his 2026 outlook.

The former two-way Florida Gators standout delivered the laser in the fifth inning of a Thursday Cactus League game vs. the Diamondbacks. The two-RBI double left his bat at 120.2 mph, placing it among the hardest-hit balls in the sport. For Kansas City, that level of contact signals rare upside, especially when it appears in live game action rather than only in batting practice.

Last season, Caglianone endured a difficult rookie campaign, hitting .157 across 62 games. Even so, the former first-round selection flashed raw power and the ability to impact the baseball when he squared it up. This spring, the emphasis has centered on improved swing decisions, better timing, and allowing his strength to play to all fields instead of selling out for pull-side power.

Underdog MLB shared a photo of the former Florida Gators two-way standout on X, formerly Twitter, demonstrating just how extraordinary the swing truly was.

“Jac Caglianone exit velocity on 2-RBI double Thursday:

120.2 MPH

Article Continues Below

Only 2 balls were hit harder in MLB all of last season.”

According to the post, only two balls across Major League Baseball exceeded that exit velocity last year. That context elevates the moment against the Diamondbacks beyond a routine spring extra-base hit and underscores just how elite that contact profile can be.

Earlier in camp, Caglianone also crushed a 460-foot home run that left the bat at 115.2 mph. Multiple elite readings have now stacked up in live action, and that consistency matters more than any single highlight. If those swings continue with improved contact frequency, his profile shifts from projection to production.

For Kansas City, this surge could reshape expectations. If Caglianone pairs improved plate discipline with this level of power, the Royals gain a legitimate middle-of-the-order weapon.