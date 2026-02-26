The Los Angeles Dodgers will lean into veterans like Max Muncy in defending the World Series again. Muncy even agreed to a $10 million extension on Feb. 12 to pursue a third straight title. But what type of approach did Muncy and the vets make ahead of the incoming 2026 grind?

Muncy dropped an elaborate take on how he and his teammates took advantage of the rest period, sharing the nuggets via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on Thursday.

“For a lot of us coming off back-to-back World Series, just trying to prioritize rest over the offseason. That was a conversation that was had with several people,” Muncy began. “It was kind of ‘Give your body as much rest as possible. We’ll start ramping up a little later than normal.'”

Is this the result Muncy and the Dodgers wanted?

“As a result, we’re just not ready for the first week of games. But we’re still scheduled to get more than 50 at-bats which is definitely plenty to get ready,” Muncy said.

Batting plan rolled out by Dodgers including Max Muncy

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile the franchise has a brand new face on board for MLB Spring Training — leading to lineup changes Dave Roberts must make.

Kyle Tucker lands in the batting order as a prized free agent addition. Tucker will take the “two-hole” as Roberts described, meaning the No. 2 hitter. This additionally means he'll fall behind the lead-off man Shohei Ohtani.

But does this move Muncy to cleanup hitting duties? Roberts adds how Freddie Freeman will hold that role down.

Los Angeles opens its WS title defense against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26. NBC and Peacock will air the coverage of the contest in the MLB's return to the network for the first time since 2000.