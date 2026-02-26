Spring training has opened for all 30 MLB teams as they prepare for their 2026 campaigns. The Kansas City Royals have worked to bolster their roster, but their roster just took a minor hit.

Starting pitcher Stephen Kolek has a left oblique strain, but the severity is currently unknown, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Kolek was scheduled to pitch on Wednesday for the Royals against the Seattle Mariners, but he did not enter the game. The diagnosis of an oblique strain was made on Thursday, but scans will need to be done to see the severity of the injury. Kolek will be shut down for the next five to seven days.

“We’re obviously hopeful it’s not too serious,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

Kolek is competing for a spot in the starting rotation this year. He spent his first season in the majors as a reliever for the Padres, appearing in 42 games with a 5.21 ERA. Last year, he moved to the starting rotation. After 14 starts with the Padres, he was traded to the Royals, where he made another five starts. Kolek was solid in his five starts with the Royals, going 1-2 with a 1.91 ERA.

“[Kolek] is the guy that probably you would have put near the bottom of the list of guys who might get hurt,” Quatraro said. “His arm’s been healthy, and he’s in great shape. He takes care of himself. And then something like this pops up. It’s just unexpected.”

The Royals hope to have Kolek back soon, but have time before the start of the season. They open the 2026 campaign on March 27th, visiting the Atlanta Braves.