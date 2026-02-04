The Kansas City Royals continue shaping their long-term core this offseason, and recent contract extension discussions drew unexpected attention Tuesday. Royals fans quickly reacted after a lighthearted moment involving one of the club’s central pieces went viral.

Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals’ first baseman, sparked online buzz after reacting to details of his new deal. Pasquantino recently agreed to a two-year contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration and keeping him anchored in the lineup through the 2027 season.

The arbitration settlement guarantees Pasquantino $4.2 million in 2026 and $6.9 million in 2027, with performance bonuses that could push the total value close to $16 million. The structure allows the Royals to maintain roster stability while rewarding one of their premier run producers.

Details of the deal surfaced publicly when The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman shared the year-by-year figures on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shortly after the post circulated, Pasquantino quoted it with a one-word response.

“Nice.”

Article Continues Below

Some fans immediately caught the internet reference tied to the $6.9 million figure, while others questioned the meaning. Minutes later, the Royals' first baseman returned to the platform to clarify his intent.

“If you don’t understand what I’m saying you aren’t on the internet enough so move on.”

The exchange reflected Pasquantino’s well-known online personality and his connection with fans. It also added levity to an otherwise procedural part of baseball’s offseason calendar. Arbitration figures rarely generate widespread attention, but this moment cut through quickly.

From a baseball standpoint, the Royals benefit well beyond the humor. Pasquantino is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he hit 32 home runs and drove in 113 runs. The extension buys out two arbitration years and avoids the uncertainty of annual hearings.

While he remains arbitration-eligible in 2028, the deal reinforces the Royals’ commitment to continuity. The 28-year-old first baseman remains a cornerstone on the field and in the clubhouse as Kansas City finalizes its roster ahead of camp.