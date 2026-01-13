After making it to the AL Division Series in 2024, the Kansas City Royals expected to make a return trip in 2025. Unfortunately, injuries and other factors led to the Royals missing the playoffs once again. Entering 2026, it's clear that some changes were needed. Kansas City announced changes to its home ballpark, Kauffman Stadium, recently. Starting first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino took to X, formerly Twitter, to provide feedback on the walls of Kauffman moving in a few feet ahead of next season.

” The K was the 6th most hitter-friendly ballpark according to the park factor,” Pasquantino stated on Tuesday afternoon. “Will moving the fences in make this better or worse? Hitters like hitting at the K because the visuals are nice, but everyone also agrees it’s been a pitchers park forever. What this means is that you can’t hit cheap homers. That’s literally all a hitter saying a park is a hitters park or not means.”

Pasquantino had his best season yet in 2025. The 28-year-old hit .264 with 32 home runs and 113 RBIs, proving to be a major piece of the Royals lineup once again. Entering 2026, the first baseman will certainly look to improve those numbers as Kansas City once again hunts down a postseason spot. Can Pasquantino and the rest of the Royals' hitters take advantage of Kauffman Stadium's new dimensions?

Royals look to return to playoffs with improved play at Kauffman in 2026

Article Continues Below

The walls at Kauffman Stadium will be moved 8-10 feet in at the foul poles, tapering back to center field, which will remain at 410 feet. The height of the walls will change at most places from 10 feet to eight and a half feet, according to a press release on MLB.com. It's safe to say that hitting home runs will be a bit easier for not only Pasquantino and his teammates, but their opponents as well.

The Royals have been busy this offseason. Outfielders Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas have been added, as have a trio of relievers led by veteran Matt Strahm, making his return to Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City is gearing up for another postseason push. Will the changed dimensions at Kauffman spur the Royals to playoff glory? If so, the changes will have been well worth the wait.