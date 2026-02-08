The Kansas City Royals are mourning the death of former outfielder and World Series contributor Terrance Gore, who died Friday at the age of 34, with former Royals general manager Dayton Moore issuing a public statement remembering Gore’s impact on and off the field.

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, by reporter Jon Heyman following Gore’s passing, Moore stated, “We are all heartbroken to hear the devastating news of the passing of Terrance Gore. A beloved husband and father of three, he was deeply devoted to his beautiful family. We are all hurting for his wife Britney and their three children during this incredibly difficult time.”

Moore also highlighted Gore’s on-field role and influence.

“Terrance brought a high level of excitement and anticipation to the game. He was unstoppable as a base stealer, and he inspired athletes throughout our country to pursue baseball. He was loved and respected by his very special teammates, who will continue to love his family during this time of sadness.”

Major League Baseball confirmed Gore’s death Saturday morning. Reports indicated he died due to complications from a routine surgical procedure. His passing was described by those close to him as unexpected.

Drafted by Kansas City in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Gore carved out a rare major league role as a pinch-running specialist. He appeared in more than 100 games across eight seasons while recording just 74 career at-bats, with his value centered on speed and baserunning efficiency.

That skill set proved critical during the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship run against the New York Mets. Gore later earned additional World Series rings with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

After his playing career, Gore remained involved in baseball as a youth coach and mentor in Panama City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children.