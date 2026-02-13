With the Kansas City Royals making recent moves for pitchers, the team has made another acquisition, this time for a former All-Star from 2019, who has dealt with a tough luck with injuries. As the Royals prepare for spring training, the latest move from the team sees them taking a chance on pitcher John Means.

Kansas City announced on their official X, formerly Twitter, account that they have signed Means to a minor league contract that lasts two years. Means has played for the Baltimore Orioles for his whole career from 2018 to 2024, not playing in the 2025 season due to injury, as he was an All-Star in 2019.

“We have agreed to a two-year minor league contract with LHP John Means,” the team wrote on X.

This news comes after the ball club announced a trade they made with the Athletics, acquiring Mitch Spence for AJ Causey.

John Means suffered a setback in December before Royals' contract

The Royals' new signee in Means has dealt with many devastating injuries. While he signed a contract with the Cleveland Guardians in February of 2025, he didn't make a start in the majors. He had been doing rehab with the team, recovering from a season-ending UCL injury, then going through Tommy John surgery for the second time.

Fast forward to December, as Means had a setback, rupturing his Achilles, as the pitcher spoke about it on his Instagram, even saying at the time that he was “supposed to sign with a team and be available on Opening Day.”

“It happened the same day I was supposed to sign with a team and be available on Opening Day for the first time in a long time,” Means said.

“I was finally enjoying my first healthy offseason in four years and felt better than ever. I don’t know why this happened or how this chapter will ultimately be used, but I know it’s now part of my story and God has a plan,” Means continued.

Means looks to rejuvenate his career with Kansas City with the contract.