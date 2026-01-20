The MLB Hall of Fame candidacy class of 2026 is loaded. Whoever gets selected will deserve it, having to make it in with all these great players. However, it should be noted that some of these players will have a hard time getting in with a history of PED use.

Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Beltran, Andrew Jones, Manny Ramirez, Chase Utley, Andy Pettitte, David Wright, Dustin Pedroia, and Jimmy Rollins all headline the returners. Ryan Braun, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnación, Felix Hernandez, Cole Hamels, and Matt Kemp headline the first-timers.

There is no doubt that Rodriguez and Ramirez would be in the MLB Hall of Fame already if it hadn't been for the PED use. It seems inevitable that David Wright and Andy Pettitte will eventually get into the Hall, as they are beloved by everyone.

Carlos Beltran is someone who should make it this time around. It is time for Beltran to be added after not getting the nod last year.

Albert Pujols is rooting for his friend to make it in.

“Hopefully this year he gets a chance to go into the Hall of Fame.” – Albert Pujols on Carlos Beltrán pic.twitter.com/FU49Wqncqr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 20, 2026

“Playing against Carlos was pretty impressive, I mean, Carlos not only hurt you with the bat, the guy can steal a bag and play great defense. I knew Carlos for a long time, even before I got to the big leagues. I had a chance to work out with him in Kansas City when he was a young player. He never changed. He had always been the same Carlos Beltran. Really dedicated, really disciplined about his work. That is why he had such a successful career.”

“I remember when he was in Houston, and he had one of the best postseasons with myself on the other side. I had one of the best postseasons as well for the Cardinals, and we were going back and forth. For Beltran, what I respect the most was how we went at it. He played the game hard, with respect, with honor, and hopefully this year he gets a chance to go into the Hall of Fame.”

CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, and Ichiro were added to the Hall of Fame in 2025.