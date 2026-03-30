The Kansas City Royals have a true MVP candidate, and that makes them a contender. But they will need to stay healthy. And here is why the Royals will shock Major League Baseball and win the 2026 World Series.

The Royals never found a great groove in 2025. They stayed middle of the road and finished 82-80 without a playoff berth.

But things look different in a good way for 2026.

SS Bobby Witt Jr. needs to meet MVP-level expectations

Of course, Bobby Witt needs to have an MVP-level season. He doesn’t have to win the award. Wrestling it from Aaron Judge will likely prove difficult if Judge cracks 50-plus homers and hits for a high average again in 2026.

But Witt needs better power numbers. He hit 32 long balls in 2024 over 632 at-bats. But last year, he managed only 23 homers in 623 chances.

To put the Royals in the World Series conversation, Witt needs to be 35-plus in homers. And his OPS, which dipped from .977 to .852, must get back in the .900 range.

Witt will be fine with his run production and stolen bases. But the power numbers need to be better. The Royals have given him a better chance by moving the left- and right-field walls around 10 feet closer. And the wall height dropped from 10 feet to 8 1/2 feet in most places.

Witt said the Royals have their sights set high, according to MLB.com.

“Our expectations for ourselves are higher than anyone’s,” shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who notched two hits, said prior to the game. “So we’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves right. Go out there and play the game that we’ve played since we were little. And just know that we’re some dudes out there.”

SP Cole Ragans must be in the Cy Young mix

Injuries wrecked Ragans in 2025. But he has the kind of arsenal that makes people believe he can be among the game’s best pitchers. If you need proof, look at his strikeout numbers from 2024. He fanned 223 batters in 186.1 innings.

Brush aside the unimpressive 2026 debut. He allowed four runs on six hits and four walks in four huff-and-puff innings, and needed 90 pitches to get through his first start.

But the attitude is strong for Ragans, according to KansasCity.com.

“I’m healthy and I feel good,” Ragans said. “I’ve got some things to work on, obviously, but going into the offseason with a clear conscience of being healthy is a big thing.”

One thing that a team needs to win the World Series is belief. And he shares Witt’s enthusiasm.

“You know, we all have the same end goal,” Ragans said. “We all want to be the last team standing. We want to have the parade. You know, win it all. So I think we hold each other accountable pretty well. But we have a really good time and a really good group of guys.”

Other things must fall into place for Royals

Teams don’t reach the pinnacle without having the stars line up a little bit.

The Royals will need better production from the outfield this year. Isaac Collins, Jac Caglianone, and Kyle Isbel won’t strike fear into opponents. But they have to produce, like maybe Caglianone hit 40-plus bombs.

Also, the starting rotation must stay consistently on the mound. Last season, the Royals’ original rotation combined to make 116 starts. Only Michael Wacha made more than 26. And 13 pitchers started at least one game.

Furthermore, Maikel Garcia needs to do what he did last year. His 5.8 bWAR is something a contending Royals team needs.

It would also make a big difference if rookie catcher-DH Carter Jensen performs at a rookie of the year level. Again, he doesn’t have to win it. He just needs to put up the kind of numbers that get him votes. That addition to the Royals' overall numbers would help them get over the top.

Of course, the World Series chase is a grind. It’s 162 battles just to get in position. And the Royals are taking the everyday mindset, according to MLB.com.

“With our preparation and how we’re going about it, and then guys just getting back comfortable playing nine innings,” Witt said. “Starting the grind. That’s the fun part. It’s early in the year, but now everyone can find themselves and be in a good spot.”

The Royals are a long shot to win the World Series. But they're also the type of team that could have the pieces fit together in an unexpectedly strong way. And if they have a good first half of the season, it would open the door for a trade that could put them over the top.