Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India exited Friday’s Cactus League game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks with right groin tightness, creating a late spring training health concern as Opening Day approaches. India had already doubled and scored before leaving the game early, and the club quickly treated the move as precautionary. As the regular season draws near, it is crucial to closely monitor the Royals' second baseman's situation as they assess the severity of the issue. The update surfaced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, by MLB.com's Anne Rogers, who relayed manager Matt Quatraro’s explanation following the game.

“Jonathan India left tonight's game with right groin tightness and the #Royals should know more tomorrow, manager Matt Quatraro said. Said India felt it tighten up early on and they wanted to be extra cautious by taking him out. No need to push it.”

Jonathan India left tonight's game with right groin tightness and the #Royals should know more tomorrow, manager Matt Quatraro said. Said India felt it tighten up early on and they wanted to be extra cautious by taking him out. No need to push it. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 14, 2026

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Rogers’ update functions as a real-time injury report from the Royals’ spring-training environment in Arizona, where roster decisions and health updates are being finalized ahead of the 2026 season. Quatraro explained after the game that India felt the groin tightness early on, which led the staff to take him out to avoid further aggravating the injury.

The timing draws attention because the former Cincinnati Reds infielder is projected as Kansas City’s starting second baseman after the club brought him in to help stabilize the position. Teams often handle soft-tissue injuries like groin tightness cautiously in March, prioritizing long-term health over pushing players in exhibition games.

Because the move was labeled precautionary, the Royals expect to learn more soon after trainers evaluate India further. For now, he is considered day-to-day while the team determines whether the issue could impact his availability for the start of the regular season.