Maikel Garcia enjoyed a breakout MLB campaign with the Kansas City Royals last year, finishing in the top-15 for American League MVP voting and earning his first career Gold Glove Award. He is intent on maintaining his elevated form in 2026. The 26-year-old third baseman is helping his native Venezuela inch closer to its first World Baseball Classic championship.

Garcia struck the first blow in Tuesday night's title clash with the United States, recording a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning after making solid contact on a Nolan McLean sweeper. Venezuela leads 2-0 at time of print.

The 2025 All-Star has been one of his club's top players during the WBC. He entered the final with a .417/.423/.625/1.048 slash line through seven games and is clearly a threat to drive the ball into the outfield. Garcia redefined himself as a hitter last season, and his adjustment continues to pay dividends.

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Maikel Garcia drives in the first run for Team Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/4e8Po1ffeB — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Previously a one-dimensional speedster who posted only 11 homers combined in his first two big-league campaigns, the right-handed batter blasted 16 dingers in 2025. He also hit .286 while notching a .351 on-base percentage, .449 slugging percentage and .800 OPS. Given his age and the numbers he is producing in the World Baseball Classic, Garcia seems primed to take another leap forward this year.