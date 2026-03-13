In November, the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals agreed to a trade. On Friday, the teams officially completed the deal, the Rays announced.

“The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired minor league RHP Matthew Hoskins from the Kansas City Royals as the player to be named to complete the Nov. 10 trade involving OF Kameron Misner,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rays and Royals are currently preparing for the season at spring training. Of course, many of their players are competing in the World Baseball Classic. The teams are trying to finalize their rosters, and this deal becoming official should help in that sense.

Article Continues Below

Misner, 28, has appeared in a total of 78 games at the MLB level with the Rays. He's hit just .203 during that span, but he is an outfielder who will give Kansas City's roster added depth. The 2025 campaign saw Misner appear in 71 games, as he ultimately recorded five home runs and eight stolen bases.

Hoskins, meanwhile, is set to join the Rays. A 2025 MLB Draft pick, the right-handed pitcher has yet to make his minor league debut. Tampa Bay is hopeful that the once player to be named later will turn into an impactful pitcher at some point down the road.

The Royals will play their next spring training game on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:05 PM EST. The Rays are currently playing the Boston Red Sox in a spring training matchup. Both teams will look to finish the spring strong as Opening Day draws near.