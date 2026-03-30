Opening Day baseball continues this week as the Kansas City Royals, among other teams, will begin their first home stand of the 2026 season. The Royals are 1-2 on the season after losing the opening series to the Atlanta Braves. KC did win on Sunday, giving them momentum heading into a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins with a rare Tuesday off day.

The Twins are also 1-2, coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Simeon Woods Richardson started for the Twins, and Kris Bubic started with the Royals.

Ahead of the afternoon opener, the Royals paid tribute to former Royal Terrance Gore, who sadly passed away in February of 2026. Make sure you grab a tissue.

Zane Gore, son of the late Terrance Gore, threw out the first pitch as the Royals honored his father in their first home game since his passing He threw a perfect strike to his dad's 2015 World Series champion teammate Alex Gordon pic.twitter.com/25PVHuiNNs — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2026

Zane Gore threw a perfect strike. That could not have been a better throw from the young man. Alex Gordon, who played many years with the Royals and was a teammate of Gore in 2015 when they won the World Series. The emotions were high, but the Royals did an excellent job with the entire tribute and first pitch.

The Twins and Royals battle is currently in the 5th inning at the time of writing. KC is winning 2-1, after the Twins scored the first run of the game off a Matt Wallner solo home run in the second inning. The Royals responded in the bottom half, as Kyle Isbel smashed a two-run shot to right field. Both of the game's homers were towering shots over 400 feet. The Royals won't have closer Carlos Estevez available as he is in a walking boot.

The Twins won't have their home opener until Friday when they host the Tampa Bay Rays.