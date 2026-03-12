The World Baseball Classic has put a spotlight on some of MLB's best players around the world. One player who is seemingly emerging as a true superstar is shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. on Team USA. Leading up to the team's Friday quarterfinal game vs. Canada, Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro couldn't help but marvel at Witt's performances lately.

While guest appearing on the “Jim Rome Show,” Quatraro admitted that the Royals are “spoiled” having the 25-year-old infielder on the roster. He claims that Witt brings a unique level of athleticism defensively, while also being a great asset in the batter's box.

“We're spoiled, obviously. Bobby's athleticism is unparalleled. To do what he does playing a premium position at shortstop, he does it on both sides of the ball.”

"We're spoiled, obviously. Bobby's athleticism is unparalleled. To do what he does playing a premium position at shortstop, he does it on both sides of the ball."@Royals skipper Matt Quatraro on SS Bobby Witt, Jr.'s play for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/aT4Dv1CCox — Jim Rome (@jimrome) March 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

Bobby Witt Jr. is set to begin his fifth MLB season. He's already emerged as one of the league's top shortstops early in his career, and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon. The two-time All-Star ended the 2025 campaign with a .295 batting average and .351 OBP while recording 184 hits (league-leader), 23 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases. Witt also led the league in doubles with 47.

And that's just what he did offensively. Last season was arguably Witt's best year of his career playing defense, recording a career-high fielding percentage of 98.3%. He only posted 10 errors in 2025, playing 154 games at shortstop.

We'll have the chance to watch Witt perform once again in the World Baseball Classic on Friday when Team USA takes on Canada. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.