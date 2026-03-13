Team Italy has been the story of the World Baseball Classic, going 4-0 in Pool Play. They capped the round robin with a dominant win over Team Mexico. Italy first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had the first three-homer game in World Baseball Classic history against Mexico, and celebrated like a true American.

Only one way to celebrate hitting 3 home runs in the WBC pic.twitter.com/seyKXCGoKn — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 13, 2026

“I went back to the hotel with my wife, crushed some Taco Bell and some cookies,” Pasquantino told Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take. Many stereotypers would anticipate ravioli, maybe a sfogliatella, or another shot of espresso. But like many of the Team Italy players, Pasquantino is from the US. So it was fast food and dessert for him in the hotel.

Team Italy is in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals for just the second time, following up on their appearance in 2023. Their elimination matchup is on Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern against a high-powered Puerto Rico squad. Italy's home run celebration has been a shot of espresso and some cheek kisses. They're hoping to bring that with them to Miami for the elimination round.

Pasquantino is heading into his fifth season with the Kansas City Royals and is coming off his best campaign. He hit a career-high 32 homers, knocked in a career-high 113 RBI, and set personal bests in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. The Royals are certainly thrilled to see him performing in the World Baseball Classic after an 0-for-13 start for Team Italy.

Team Italy has just three players on the team born in Italy. Even their manager, former New York Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli, is from Venezuela. But they are leaning into the Italian stereotypes on their Cinderella run to the round robin. Team USA may not have known the game mattered earlier in the week, but that did not stop the Italians from having some fun.