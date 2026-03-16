Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. helped Team USA survive a tense battle with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Under the bright stadium lights, the Americans edged Team DR 2–1 to reach their third straight Classic final. The victory stunned a loaded Dominican lineup and pushed the United States one step closer to another title. After the game, Witt spoke with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and reflected on the experience of playing for his country on baseball’s global stage.

Bobby Witt Jr.: “This is our game. We want to go out there and show the world what we can do.” @MLBNetwork @Royals pic.twitter.com/PyF0gGUvWZ — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 16, 2026

For Witt, the win represented more than a tight scoreboard. It reflected the bond inside a talented clubhouse.

“These guys are a special group,” Witt said. “I’m just honored to be able to share a clubhouse with these guys, share the field with them.”

The Royals star played with energy all night. Every inning carried tension. Every pitch mattered. The Dominican lineup threatened but struggled against the American pitching staff. Meanwhile, Team USA relied on defense and timely execution to protect its narrow lead.

The noise inside the stadium only made the moment more intense. But according to Witt, the pressure fueled the American roster.

“We love it. We enjoy it. Pressure is a privilege,” Witt said. “We feed off it. And so we love it and we love it.”

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Bobby Witt Jr. sends message after Team USA victory

The win carried extra meaning for Witt. The Royals star also played in the tournament three years ago, but the emotions this time felt even stronger.

“This is our game,” Witt said. “We want to kind of go out there and show the world what we can do.”

That mindset defined Team USA’s performance against Team DR. The Dominican lineup featured elite stars and dangerous hitters. Yet the American pitchers stayed composed. The defense held firm. One run separated the teams when the final out landed in a glove.

Now Team USA returns to the World Baseball Classic final once again. The pressure grows. The stage gets brighter.

And with players like Bobby Witt Jr. leading the charge, could another championship moment be waiting?