Jo Adell expressed his frustrations towards a mishap that occurred to teammate Taylor Ward during Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros.

The incident took place in the bottom of the eighth inning. Houston landed a hit that saw the ball go to left field as Ward went in pursuit.

However, there was a metal fence on that side of the field as Ward collided with it and started bleeding from his head. He needed medical attention to stop the bleeding as the team removed him for the rest of the night. Christian Moore took his place at left field

Adell reflected on that event after the game, per reporter Jeff Fletcher. The outfielder was not happy, demanding that Houston remove the metal fence so there wouldn't be any concern of a possible injury for players.

“He's doing what he's supposed to do. He's being aggressive on a play. At the bottom line, and I've talked about this before, but there should be no out of town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field. It's the big leagues. This s*** is ridiculous. A guy goes back to make a play, and he's got to worry about a metal fence. That's crazy,” Adell said.

“So that's my honest opinion about it. He did everything he could to make a play, and he gets beat up by something that's beyond controllable.”

Scary scene here in Houston. Hopefully Taylor Ward is OK. (Just last night after the game, he and Jo Adell were talking about how dangerous it can be to hit that that out of town scoreboard wrong.) pic.twitter.com/P6yAzKLCtx — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 31, 2025

How Jo Adell, Angels played against Astros

While the Angels will monitor Taylor Ward's health following the incident, they came out of the matchup with a 3-0 shutout win over the Astros.

It was a low-scoring affair as Los Angeles scored its runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Oswald Peraza, Mike Trout and Luis Rengifo were the players who provided the scores for the squad.

The Angels' bullpen did a spectacular job at keeping the Astros' offense scoreless. They held the hosts to two hits after 28 at-bats, summing up the unit's dominant evening. Jose Soriano earned the win as he lasted seven innings on the mound, striking out eight batters while conceding one hit.

Los Angeles improved to a 64-72 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the AL West Division standings. They are six games behind the Texas Rangers and 8.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners.

The Angels will prepare for their series finale against the Astros. The contest will take place on Sept. 1 at 2:10 p.m. ET.