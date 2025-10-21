The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly picked Kurt Suzuki to be their next manager, choosing their former catcher over other big-name candidates, including Albert Pujols.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal seems to think Suzuki has all the tools necessary to succeed as a manger, though he's not sure if Suzuki — or anyone — can succeed as manager of the Angels.

One of Kurt Suzuki's biggest challenges will be working for an owner who's committed in his own way, says @Ken_Rosenthal. "I can't count on this being a success."

“Kurt Suzuki is one of the great people in the game and he’s a guy with a very upbeat personality, played for a world championship team in Washington in 2019, and I have no doubt that he can succeed as a manager,” Rosenthal said in an appearance on Foul Territory on Tuesday. “I do have doubt that any manager can succeed in Anaheim.”

He pointed to Pujols, once seen as the favorite to get the job, and the reported differences in opinion between the former first baseman and the Angels. Those differences were related to “coaches, resources, and compensation,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“I don’t now what happened with Pujols, whether it was money or whether he just had reservations. I don’t know,” Rosenthal continued. “But for Kurt Suzuki, for Perry Minasian, the GM, the challenge is working for an owner who is committed in his own way, not committed like you’d want to see him committed to winning.”

Albert Pujols set to interview with Padres

Pujols won't be the next Angels manager but he could be in line to manage the San Diego Padres, a team better set up for immediate success.

The future Hall of Famer will interview with the Padres, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. He hopes to replace Mike Shildt, who led San Diego to a pair of second-place finishes in the National League West and appearances in the postseason.

While the Padres will certainly have the talent next year to go back to the playoffs, general manager AJ Preller will need to do more than hire a new manager to get his team over the hump. San Diego is expected to lose starters Michael King and Dylan Cease to free agency this winter, so he will need to make some moves to keep pace with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are back in the World Series for the second straight year, while San Diego is trying to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1998.