As their former two-way superstar helps their crosstown rivals’ quest to repeat as World Series champions, the Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy too. LA is on the hunt for a new manager. And, for a moment, it appeared the Angels had something exciting in the works. Albert Pujols was the top candidate to become the next Angels manager. But then, suddenly, Pujols was out of the running.

Still, another popular former player drew interest from the team. With the Angels passing on Pujols, Torii Hunter moved to the forefront. It seemed like a promising fit. Hunter wants to manage and he has ties to the organization. He played five seasons for the team, from 2008-2012. And he’s served as a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian since 2024.

But the Angels were, apparently, unimpressed. On Monday, the team told Hunter he’s no longer being considered for the managerial job, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Angels pass on Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter in manager search

Los Angeles is moving on from Ron Washington after two seasons. The Angels hired the veteran manager prior to the 2024 campaign. Now the franchise is looking for a fresh start.

Pujols was considered the frontrunner for the Angels job after expressing interest and receiving an interview. The future Hall of Famer spent 10 seasons with the club (2012-2021) and also has a special assistant role with LA.

However, he didn’t see eye-to-eye with the organization on a number of important issues, including the coaching staff and compensation. It’s unclear why the Angels dropped Hunter as a candidate.

Neither Pujols or Hunter have any Major or Minor League coaching experience. However, Pujols managed in the Dominican Republic Winter League. And he’ll helm the country's team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The Angels have missed the playoffs for 11 straight years – it's the longest active playoff drought in baseball. It’s been 16 years since the team last won a postseason game. It’s a particularly stunning fact considering that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined to win five MVPs and two Rookie of the Year awards in that time.

Ohtani failed to reach the playoffs in his six seasons with the Angels. He signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2024 season. Ohtani now has more World Series appearances since leaving the organization two years ago than the Angels have in their entire 64-year existence.