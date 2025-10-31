Mike Maddux has been a key part of the Texas Rangers during the most important moments in the franchise's history, but he is ready for a fresh start in his career. The longtime pitching coach is heading to the Los Angeles Angels to serve the same post, according to Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. He ends his second stint with the Arlington-based ballclub after helping it attain MLB's No. 1 ERA (3.47) during the 2025 season.

The organization attempted to keep Maddux, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, but he will leave after working under departing manager Bruce Bochy for the last three years.

Maddux, the older brother of Hall of Fame hurler Greg Maddux, initially joined the Rangers in 2009 and experienced their first World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He oversaw a staff that ranked in the top half in ERA during this span. The club parted ways with the former MLB right-hander in 2015, but he landed back in Texas when Bochy was hired in 2023. What would ensue is the highlight of Maddux's career, and the highlight of this organization.

When the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks to win their first-ever championship, many people understandably shined the spotlight on the robust offense. Make no mistake, though, Maddux was instrumental in the team finally reaching the sport's apex.

Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery were both excellent, and Josh Sborz was virtually unstoppable in the bullpen during the playoffs. Texas is now immortalized in MLB history.

Pitching became the squad's central identity this year. Eovaldi was one of the best starters in baseball when healthy and Jacob deGrom revived his career after enduring injury troubles in his first two years with the Rangers. Additionally, former No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter came of age and veteran Patrick Corbin posted a sub-4.50 ERA for the first time since 2019. It is easy to see why management tried to retain Mike Maddux.

Moving forward, Texas will rely on its talent and the groundwork that the 64-year-old helped lay down in Globe Life Field. The Angels, after finishing last in the American League in ERA (4.89), desperately hope that Maddux can cure Anaheim's longstanding pitching plague.