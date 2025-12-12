It is a new chapter for Pete Alonso and his family after the star slugger agreed to join the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year contract worth $155 million.

Alonso is bidding goodbye to the New York Mets, where he spent his last seven seasons, becoming one of the league's biggest stars.

Alonso's wife, Haley Alonso, couldn't help but reminisce as she penned a farewell message for New York. She included a picture of the five-time All-Star from his debut game with the Mets in 2019.

“This picture. It encapsulates all that Pete is as a ballplayer. Those who’ve watched him over the years know that it’s undeniable that his love for the game absolutely radiates off him,” wrote Haley on Instagram.

“I hope his legacy with New York is how deeply he cared and how much of himself he poured into this game, this team, and this city.”

She expressed her gratitude to the Big Apple for embracing their family and serving as their home.

“We fell in love with New York City and lived in Manhattan for six years. We fell in love with the fans and their passion. Sometimes glowing, sometimes spirited 😉, but always heartfelt. We loved this team,” added Haley.

The 31-year-old Alonso, who won the Silver Slugger Award this season, exits the Mets as the team's all-time leader in home runs with 264. He also tallied 951 hits and 712 RBIs.

In his own farewell message, the beloved baseman said he appreciated the “tough love” he received in New York.