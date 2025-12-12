The Carolina Panthers had a perfect Thursday practice, with all injured players fully participating before the Week 15 games versus the New Orleans Saints. Most notably, cornerback Jaycee Horn practiced fully for the first time since suffering a concussion during Carolina’s 20-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in week 12, still advancing through the NFL’s five-step protocol.

After Wednesday's limited practice, Horn took a major step forward in Thursday’s practice. Head coach Dave Canales stated earlier in the week that the 26-year-old is on track to return Sunday. However, he must still receive clearance from an independent neurologist before rejoining the starting lineup.

The Panthers' latest injury report was as clean as it could get. All 53 players on the active roster were on the field Thursday, and all five players listed, including Horn, inside linebacker Claudin Cherelus (concussion), center Cade Mays (ankle), linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring), and safety Lathan Ransom (thumb), were full participants.

Horn’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the 7–6 Panthers, who are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South as the playoff push heats up. Carolina returns from its bye week after a dramatic 31–28 win over the Los Angeles Rams, a game in which the defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-six and a game-sealing fumble. Horn did not play in that matchup but has been one of the team’s most impactful defenders throughout the season.

In 12 games, Horn has produced five interceptions, the second-most in the NFC, and six pass breakups with 15 tackles. His performance has made him the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter among cornerbacks, positioning him for his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.

The fifth-year defensive back has also earned strong recognition from across the league. Before Carolina's Week 12 matchup, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey praised Horn’s ability, a sentiment reinforced when Horn recorded two first-half interceptions in that game before exiting with a concussion. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, now in his third season with the Panthers, has also acknowledged Horn’s continued development after injuries limited him to 29 missed games over his first three years.

Carolina now focuses on a decisive rematch with 3–10 New Orleans, who handed them a 17–7 loss in Week 10. Horn’s return could be just what the Panthers need as they chase their first division title since 2015.