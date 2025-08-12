Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez opened the season on the IL with elbow inflammation. He was then diagnosed with a right lat strain that sidelined him for three months. When it appeared he would turn the corner and rejoin the rotation, Rodriguez suffered an injury setback involving his elbow.

Ultimately, Rodriguez opted to have season-ending elbow surgery to address the issue. The procedure is considered just a clean up and not a Tommy John operation, meaning the third year starter should be ready for the beginning of 2026.

On Monday, the Orioles announced that Rodriguez had surgery on his right elbow and that it was successful, per Rich Dubroff. He’ll now sit out the rest of the 2025 campaign in preparation of a clean bill of health by spring training.

Orioles hope Grayson Rodriguez ready at start of 2026

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Rodriguez made multiple attempts to get back on the mound this year, including changing his mechanics to avoid injury. Ultimately none of his efforts panned out as he’ll finish 2025 without ever throwing a pitch for the Orioles.

Rodriguez was a first-round draft pick back in 2018 and became a top prospect in the Orioles’ farm system. He showed promise last season, going 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, and 130 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings. However, injuries derailed the campaign as Rodriguez landed on the IL in early August before being ruled out for the rest of the season in September.

It’s been a disastrous year for Baltimore. After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Baltimore dropped off in 2025. Injuries have played a role in the team’s poor performance. And at 12 games under .500, the Orioles are playing out a lost season.

Baltimore recognized it wasn’t going anywhere with major deficits in the division and the Wild Card chase. So the Orioles decided to sell at the trade deadline. The team moved first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano to the San Diego Padres.

Unlike the Orioles, the Padres are in the thick of a division race with the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has won 11 of its last 14 matchups to close within two games of the Dodgers.

