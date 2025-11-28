The Kansas City Chiefs did not just lose a thriller on Thanksgiving. They made the kind of history no team wants. In their 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs committed five pass interference penalties in the second half alone, four on defense and one on offense.

Opta noted on X that no NFL team has racked up that many accepted PI flags in a second half in the last 35 seasons, a staggering low point for a franchise that usually forces other teams into mistakes, not the other way around.

The meltdown showed up on the stat sheet. Kansas City finished with 10 penalties for 119 yards, while Dallas drew seven flags for 50. Two of those late PIs extended the Cowboys’ final drive, letting Dak Prescott kneel out the clock instead of giving Patrick Mahomes one more shot.

Mahomes did everything he could before the flags started flying. He went 23 of 34 for 261 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, repeatedly bailing the offense out on fourth down. Dak Prescott answered with 320 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as Dallas piled up 457 total yards and controlled just enough of the clock.

Around the league, the reaction hit hard. Yahoo Sports framed it as the Cowboys exposing that Kansas City’s early-season struggles “returned” on the holiday stage, while Prescott and his receivers feasted on the secondary’s mistakes.

The loss drops Kansas City to 6-6, third in the AFC West behind the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Current projections put the Chiefs around a 39% chance to reach the postseason, sitting 10th in the AFC. For a team that built its dynasty on composure in big moments, this was the exact opposite, a sloppy, historic unraveling that turned a must-have win into a brutal landmark of frustration.