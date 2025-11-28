The Kansas City Chiefs' uncharacteristically inconsistent play this season can best be explained by their surprise struggles on the road (1-4). KC arrived in AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving to square off with a potent Dallas Cowboys offense, so there was already bound to be plenty of adversity. Injuries to two starting offensive linemen produced even more obstacles in what turned out to be a potentially costly 31-28 loss. Fans are now just hoping for some good news when it comes to Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor.

Both tackles exited the game and were eventually ruled out during this important inter-conference clash, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, putting Patrick Mahomes and the offense in a tough spot. The superstar quarterback still managed to throw for 261 yards and four touchdowns, but a team will surely expend considerable energy while trying to overcome the absence of two key pass-blockers.

Simmons and Taylor sustained wrist and elbow injuries, respectively. Although there is room for improvement when it comes to each player, they serve crucial roles on this offense. The former was wearing a cast and had his arm in a sling, per the Kansas City Star's Pete Sweeney.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs cannot afford more setbacks right now

Chiefs fans have seen how mortal Mahomes can look when he faces heavy pressure from opposing edge rushers. Kansas City's main priority should always be to protect him in the pocket, but the O-Line can only do so much after losing both tackles.

Ultimately, however, it was the defense that fell short on Thursday. The Cowboys racked up 457 total yards, with star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both making terrific plays in this monumental victory. Dak Prescott posted 320 passing yards and was not sacked once. While there were some officiating calls that miffed fans, the Chiefs (6-6) failed to make timely stops throughout the evening.

They must quickly regroup and work out the bugs before next Sunday night's game versus the Houston Texans (6-5). If Josh Simmons and Jawaan Taylor are unable to compete in that must-win clash in Arrowhead Stadium, then Patrick Mahomes could be running for his life against arguably the top defense in the league.