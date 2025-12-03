The Golden State Warriors have been without Stephen Curry for the past two games as he deals with a quad injury, and he is expected to miss the next few games as well, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Steph Curry will not make the road trip, per Steve Kerr. So he will miss the Sixers, Cavaliers and Bulls games. Kerr said he's hopeful Curry will be back for the home game against Minnesota next Friday,” Slater wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was uncertain how long Curry would be out when he suffered the injury, but the initial timeline was at least a week. The good news is that Curry will not be out for an extended period of time, as the Warriors have already dealt with a few injuries here or there this season.

For Curry, he's the one player who makes everything work on the team, and when he's not on the court, a lot of things change as far as their approach. With Curry out, the next player to step up has to be Jimmy Butler, and he's already shown that he can do that after their win against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he finished with 24 points.

During that game, the Warriors tried to use a lot of off-ball movement to let Butler work, according to Draymond Green.

“We were trying to get him that way in the beginning,” Draymond said via Kenzo Fukuda of Clutch Points. “But he just kept telling us they're loading up. So we need to create some movements. [The defense is] just loaded [up on him] and once everybody else started moving around him, then it opened gaps and he was able to do what he did. We definitely, when Steph is not out there, definitely need him to do more of that.”

The Warriors are going to need aggressive Butler for the time being, and he has the ability to do so.