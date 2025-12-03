The Golden State Warriors know better than anyone what it takes to chase history, and now, even one of the architects of the NBA’s most iconic regular season is giving respect to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s blistering start.

After Oklahoma City improved to 21-1, the comparisons to the 73-win Warriors of 2015-16 have started to grow louder. And while most around the league hesitate to entertain the possibility, Draymond Green didn’t shy away from the conversation.

Speaking after the Warriors’ recent matchup with OKC, Green was blunt, honest, and even a bit nostalgic, with a surprising admission mixed in. “It’s hard, man, but I do think they’re capable,” Green said when asked about the Thunder’s chances of chasing 73 or even 74 wins.

“They’re more than capable. I think 73 wins took some years off of my life. It’s hard. But they’re capable of a lot.” Draymond on OKC, who are 21-1 to start the season pic.twitter.com/7fhFk1KKmZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 3, 2025

“You just need so many things to go right, from health, although they kind of plow right through health issues, so it don’t matter, it seems.”

Green, who anchored Golden State’s dynasty-level defense and emotional identity during that historic run, knows firsthand how draining the pursuit can be, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Then came his most telling quote. “I think 73 wins took some years off my life,” Green joked. “But like I said, they’re capable of a lot. They’re more than capable.”

For a player known for confidence, fire, and competitive edge, hearing Green publicly acknowledge another team’s historic potential adds credibility to the conversation.

The Thunder have become one of the NBA’s most balanced forces: blending elite defense, elite efficiency, and a no-ego roster built around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber play.

While it’s still early, the start has been so dominant that the historic watch has already begun.

Green didn’t sugarcoat the difficulty, but he didn’t dismiss it either.

If the Warriors’ 73-win season is the standard, the Thunder may finally be the first team since then to make the chase real.

And Draymond Green, of all people, just stamped the possibility.