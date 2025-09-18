The Los Angeles Angels’ injury challenges mounted on Wednesday as starting pitcher Jose Soriano exited in the second inning of their 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Soriano, 26, was struck in the right forearm by a 107.4 mph line drive off the bat of Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers. The comebacker, which came during a bases-loaded situation with one out, left Soriano grimacing in pain, though he walked off the field unassisted. The team later confirmed that Soriano was removed due to a right forearm contusion, and the X-rays came back negative with no fracture.

Soriano, one of the Angels’ most reliable starters, has had a career-high season in 2025. Entering the game, he had thrown 169 innings across 31 starts, posting a 10-10 record, a 4.10 ERA, and 152 strikeouts to 78 walks. He also leads all Major League starters with a 65.4% ground-ball rate and ranks sixth in road ERA among starters at 2.66. With Tyler Anderson on the injured list, Jack Kochanowicz in Triple-A Salt Lake, and rookies Caden Dana and Mitch Farris filling the rotation, Soriano’s departure leaves the Angels’ pitching staff exceptionally thin.

The incident came in a five-run second inning for the Brewers, bookended by Sal Frelick’s three-run homer and Blake Perkins’ opposite-field single that cleared the bases. Connor Brogdon, who replaced Soriano, was unable to escape the jam, allowing all three inherited runners to score along with two more, aggravating the Angels’ difficulties.

The Brewers, now 93-59, have pulled five games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central with 10 games remaining, and Brandon Woodruff unleashed another strong outing, striking out nine over five innings while walking none and lowering his season ERA to 3.20. The Angels, meanwhile, entered the game at 69-82, firmly at the bottom of the AL West and recently eliminated from playoff contention.

Offense continued to elude Los Angeles on Wednesday, as all four runs in the two-game series against Milwaukee came on solo homers, including two by Taylor Ward. The Brewers’ combination of pitching mastery and incisive hitting, led by Frelick and Perkins, relentlessly flustered the Angels’ lineup.